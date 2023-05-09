Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its regular meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W Sixth St. The meeting will be preceded by a public hearing for a budget revision for the 2022-2023 school year at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.

May’s meeting will start with reports by board members and the superintendent, which traditionally includes recognition for the High Five program, donations and art. There will also be recognition for district retirees.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you