Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its regular meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W Sixth St. The meeting will be preceded by a public hearing for a budget revision for the 2022-2023 school year at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
May’s meeting will start with reports by board members and the superintendent, which traditionally includes recognition for the High Five program, donations and art. There will also be recognition for district retirees.
Informational items will follow, focusing on enrollment and district financial trends.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, the board’s action items will consider approving the final 2022-2023 budget revision and insurance trust with the district’s trustees.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board can do so during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St, and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.
