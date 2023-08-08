August’s meeting will start with reports by board members and the superintendent, which will include a celebration of excellence, a donations recognition and a report on “Excellence in Financial Practices.”
Informational items will follow, focusing on district financial trends, a recap on District One’s summer programs and an overview of Superintendent Tom Horne’s visit with 10 principals.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, the board’s action items will consider appointing board president Faith Klostreich to represent the district as a delegate to the Arizona School Boards Association Delegate Assembly in September. It will also appoint a District One representative to the Education Foundation of Yuma County’s board of directors.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board can do so during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St, and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.