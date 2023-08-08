Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its regular meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W Sixth St. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.

August’s meeting will start with reports by board members and the superintendent, which will include a celebration of excellence, a donations recognition and a report on “Excellence in Financial Practices.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

