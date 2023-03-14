March’s meeting will start with reports by board members and the superintendent, which traditionally include recognition for the High Five program, donations and art. Additional recognition will be given for the district’s Teacher of the Year nominees.
Informational items will follow, focusing on enrollment, district financial trends, updates on self-funded insurance, District Professional Development Day and Math and a report on Science Camp.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, the board’s action items involve a second reading delegation of authority for policy “DJE,” consideration to approve assistant principals for Ron Watson Middle School and Fourth Avenue Junior High School and accepting financial reports.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board can do so during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St, and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.
