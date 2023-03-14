Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its regular meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W Sixth St. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.

March’s meeting will start with reports by board members and the superintendent, which traditionally include recognition for the High Five program, donations and art. Additional recognition will be given for the district’s Teacher of the Year nominees.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

