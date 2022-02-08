Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its February meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W. 6th St., Yuma. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
February’s meeting will consist largely of routine items, such as recognition for the High Five program, the Character Strong program, art and donations. Additionally, the superintendent will be presenting a certificate of excellence award.
The agenda includes information items that will report on district financial trends, enrollment and a facilities department update. Beyond this, the agenda consists of a long list of consent items that typically do not require deliberation. Among them are approvals for field trips, school activity calendars, human resource items and more. February’s meeting has no listed action items.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board can do so during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St, and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.