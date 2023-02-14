Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its February meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W Sixth St. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.

February’s meeting will start with reports by board members and the superintendent, which traditionally includes recognition for the High Five program, donations and art. Informational items will follow, focusing on enrollment, district financial trends, an overview of the AVID system, a first reading delegation of authority for a policy advisory and an assessment overview.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

