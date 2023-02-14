February’s meeting will start with reports by board members and the superintendent, which traditionally includes recognition for the High Five program, donations and art. Informational items will follow, focusing on enrollment, district financial trends, an overview of the AVID system, a first reading delegation of authority for a policy advisory and an assessment overview.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, the board’s action items involve a second reading and adoption for a policy advisory and consideration to approve the district’s 2022-2023 Results Based Funding Spending Plan.
The board will also be considering to approve written determination and recommendation to award RFP 1-23-4-5 medical insurance and establish self operation for the district’s employee health insurance plan.
Lastly, the board will consider approving principals for C.W. McGraw and Roosevelt Elementaries.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board can do so during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St, and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.
