Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its May meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W. 6th St. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
May’s meeting will begin with a public hearing on the review of the budget revision for the 2021-2022 school year. The governing board will later have the opportunity to approve the final budget revision.
In addition to the regular High Five program, Character Strong program and art highlights, the governing board will also recognize 2022 retirees and retiring school resource officers. A presentation on Odyssey of the Mind will also be given.
The agenda also includes updates on enrollment, district financial trends and the capital improvement program. While it mostly contains consent items that typically do not require deliberation, the governing board will consider the approval of the 2022 Capital Improvement Program’s contracts.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board can do so during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. 6th St, and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.
