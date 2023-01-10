Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its January meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W Sixth St. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
January’s meeting will start with an election for governing board president and clerk, followed by recognition of donations and art. Informational items consist of district financial trends, first reading of a policy advisory and an overview of Exceptional Student Services.