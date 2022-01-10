Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its January meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W. 6th St. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
January’s meeting will consist largely of routine items, such as recognition for the High Five program, the Character Strong Program and donations as well as the approval of routine items in the consent agenda.
The agenda includes two information items that will report on district financial trends as well as sex education curriculum.
The consideration to approve the adoption of a sex education curriculum is also among the agenda’s action items. The other item includes the consideration to approve a chief financial officer.
Notably, January’s meeting also marks the first meeting that new board member, Keith Ware, will take part in.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Monday.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. 6th St., and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.
