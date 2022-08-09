August’s meeting will begin with a celebration of excellence and a donation recognition.
Informational items consist of overviews of the district’s library, student technology services and preschool program as well as updates on enrollment reports and district financial trends.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, the board will consider appointing Board President Barbara Foote as the district’s delegate to the Arizona School Boards Association Delegate Assembly on Sept. 10. A representative will also be appointed to the Board of Directors of the Education Foundation of Yuma County.
Lastly, the board will consider adopting the seventh and eighth grade English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum: “Into Literature” from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board can do so during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St, and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.