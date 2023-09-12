September’s meeting will start with reports by board members and the superintendent, which will include High Five program recognition, donations recognition and art recognition.
Informational items will follow, focusing on enrollment, district financial trends, family literacy and a first reading for a policy advisory.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, the board’s action items will consider approving hearing officers and a National School Lunch resolution. The board will also be considering a data exchange agreement with the Arizona Business and Education Coalition (ABEC) for the purpose of evaluating ABEC’s middle school CTE program
Individuals wishing to address the governing board can do so during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St, and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.
