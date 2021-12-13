Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its December meeting today at 6:00 pm in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W Sixth St., Yuma, Arizona, 85364. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
In this meeting, there will be a special recognition for retiring board member Karen Griffin as well as regular recognition for the Character Strong program’s value of the month and other reports from members of the governing board.
The consent agenda which involves items of a routine nature that do not require deliberation will include items such as considerations for the approval of out-of-state travel, bank account signatories, school activity calendars and more.
This meeting’s action items include the consideration to approve the 2021–2022 Results Based Finding Spending Plan and the 2021–2022 Budget revision. There will also be a second reading for policy advisories.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Monday.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St, and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.