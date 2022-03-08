Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its March meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W. 6th St., in Yuma. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
March’s meeting will consist largely of routine items and reports. Among these, there will be recognition for the High Five program, the Character Strong program, art, donations and the district’s nominees for Teacher of the Year.
The agenda also includes updates on enrollment, district financial trends and the district’s work to strengthen collaboration. Aside from this, the agenda mostly contains consent items that typically do not require deliberation and one action item concerning the acceptance of financial reports.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board can do so during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St, and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.