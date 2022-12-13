Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its December meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W 6th St. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
December’s meeting will begin with recognition of donations, art and individuals for the High Five program as well as a special recognition of a retiring board member by Superintendent James Sheldahl. Informational items consist of enrollment reports and district financial trends.