The Yuma School District One governing board will convene for its regular monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. To practice social distancing and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the meeting will take place via Facebook Live at facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
Items on the agenda, available at yuma.org, include a district update on the first day of school and enrollment report, board adoption of the district’s equity statement and the purchase of COVID-19 liability coverage.
In addition to Facebook, the meeting can be viewed at yuma.org within 24 hours of its conclusion.