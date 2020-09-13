The Yuma School District One governing board will convene for its regular monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m.
While the meeting is closed to public attendance due to COVID-19 protocols, individuals are able to join virtually via Facebook Live, accessible at facebook.com/YumaDistrict1. The meeting will also be recorded and posted to the district’s website, yuma.org, within 24 hours of its conclusion.
According to the agenda, an update will be presented on Arizona Department of Health Services (data.
The district stated in a “Return to Learning” update on Thursday that its campuses would not reopen for in-person learning until all three COVID benchmarks set by ADHS are met for two consecutive weeks. According to ADHS’ latest update on counties’ benchmark progress, the week of Aug. 23 showed Yuma County’s case counts did not fluctuate, while the positivity rate increased from 2.8% to 10.1%. However, the county’s COVID-related hospitalization rate continues to trend downward, having decreased from 2.9% to 2.6%.
This information is accessible at azdhs.gov/covid19. New information will continue to be communicated through district updates, Superintendent James Sheldahl said.
“District One remains committed to ensuring that we return at a time that is safe for students and the Yuma community,” Sheldahl wrote in the update. “We understand that our community stakeholders are experiencing a wide range of emotions as we move through this very uncertain time. Our district hopes for a speedy return to in-person instruction, but the safety of our students and staff must continue to be our top priority.”
An overview of accrued enrollment stabilization, and Federal Emergency Management Agency and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funding will also be presented during Monday’s meeting.
