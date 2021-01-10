The Yuma School District One governing board is slated to convene for its regular monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Consistent with other recent meetings, Monday’s will be closed to public attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic; individuals can view the meeting in real time via the district’s YouTube page, www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1. A link will also be accessible at www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
Routinely posted in the window of the district’s administrative office at 450 W. Sixth St., agenda items include the board’s annual election of officers as well as an introduction of incoming board members, this month’s recipients of the district’s High FIVE award and an update on district financial trends.
While Monday’s meeting is virtual, individuals wishing to address the governing board during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Monday.