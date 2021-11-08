Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its November meeting today at 5:30 pm in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W. 6th St., in Yuma. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
In this meeting, there will be the first of two public hearings for the review of sex education curriculum and materials, specifically Wyman’s Teen Outreach Program, which is already in use in the district, Making a Difference and Positive Potential.
Routine items at the meeting will include the superintendent’s report, High-Five program recognition, Character Strong recognition, donations recognition, student art recognition and enrollment/financial trends.
The action items will focus on the consideration to approve a sex education advisory committee as well as discussion/possible consideration on approving an employment contract for James Sheldahl to continue as District Superintendent, effective July 1, 2022.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Monday.