The governing board of Yuma School District One will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. as usual — with one exception. In response to “the emergency health situation with COVID-19,” the board will host its meeting virtually via Facebook Live.
The meeting can be viewed in real-time on the district’s main Facebook account, @YumaDistrict1. A recorded version of the meeting will also be uploaded to the district website, www.yuma.org, within 24 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.
Items on the agenda — also accessible on the website — include enrollment and budget reports and a consent agenda.