The governing board of Yuma School District One will convene virtually via Facebook Live for a public hearing and regular meeting Monday at 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively.
Streaming at facebook.com/YumaDistrict1, the governing board’s public hearing will examine budget revisions for the 2019-2020 school year. Among agenda items for the regular meeting to follow, the board will discuss student achievement and success with Google Classroom, a 2020 political agenda and the final budget for fiscal year 2020.
Agendas are accessible online at yuma.org/Governing_Board.
A recorded version of the meeting will be available at yuma.org within 24 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.