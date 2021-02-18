With the 2021-2022 school year lurking just around the corner, a new set of adventures awaits five-year-olds bound for kindergarten.
To serve as a guide for families preparing to chart this potentially foreign terrain, Yuma School District One is hosting a drive-thru “Launch Into Kinder” event in the coming weeks, giving incoming kindergartens a glimpse of their new world.
“Even though COVID-19 has been a part of our lives for the past year, that doesn’t change the fact that we still have kids that are hitting milestones in their lives – and kindergarten is one of those,” said Christine McCoy, the district’s communications and community engagement coordinator. “We don’t want to minimize that excitement. It’s really important that we continue (hosting) as many activities and events as possible, namely getting kids excited about the upcoming school year and their new schools that they’ll be going to.”
Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on March 9, families attending Alice Byrne, G.W. Carver, James B. Rolle, Pecan Grove and Roosevelt elementary schools can hop in the car and make their way to their child’s new learning hub, where they’ll be greeted by teachers, principals and staff who are eager to answer questions, showcase their schools’ programs and resources and guide families through the kindergarten registration process. Sweet treats from school cafeteria staff may be part of the package as well, McCoy said.
During the same time frame the following evening, March 10, families attending C.W. McGraw, Desert Mesa, Dorothy Hall, Mary A. Otondo, O.C. Johnson, Palmcroft and Sunrise elementary schools will find the same level of school spirit and expertise.
“It will be a great opportunity to make that connection with their new school,” said McCoy. “The staff and principals at each one of our schools are so knowledgeable and helpful; any questions that parents have, the staff and the principal can direct them, if they can’t answer it directly, to the appropriate individual to help them.”
To locate your child’s school, visit www.yuma.org/Our_Schools. Depending on the site, a campus tour on a separate occasion may be an option for incoming families; to make these arrangements, families should contact their respective school office.
If registering on site, families should ensure a proof of residency and legal guardianship, their child’s original birth certificate and immunization records and two emergency phone contacts along with the parents’ workplace and contact information are in tow. A full list of the required documents, as well as an online registration portal for those who’d like to register their child ahead of the event, can be found on the district’s Kindergarten Launchpad at www.yuma.org/Kindergarten-Launchpad.
The inaugural Launch Into Kinder event launched – no pun intended – last year just before the COVID-19 pandemic made contact with Yuma. According to McCoy, the event is planned to recur annually to help rising kindergarteners and their families celebrate their new milestone.
“They really are embarking on a new part of their childhood; it’s a milestone for both parents and children,” McCoy said. “Our schools are here to help with that transition. (Launch Into Kinder) is an event District One looks forward to each year to welcome our kinders and help them have that image in their mind of what their teachers look like, what their school looks like. It really gives them that first insight into the new and exciting school year.”