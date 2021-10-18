Yuma School District One recently installed 18 Zoll automated external defibrillators (AEDs), one for each school in the district. The life-saving equipment was purchased thanks to a grant of $32,888 awarded by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The grant is part of $62.5 million that’s been given to date by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to public safety organizations across the U.S. According to the foundation’s website, the $62.5 million has benefitted 5,399 organizations, which range from fire departments and law enforcement to nonprofits and schools.
“This equipment is so important to Yuma as it will help us improve our schools’ ability to respond to a critical event, keeping our community safe and helping to save lives,” said Kimberly Sweney RN, BSN, health services coordinator for District One in a press release. “During these unique and difficult times, we’re so thankful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Yuma.”
District One also reported that during the most recent grant cycle, its grant was one of 120 awarded grants from the foundation nationwide. The grants totaled nearly $2.5 million and were given to organizations in need of critical life-saving equipment, such as AEDs, bunker gear and thermal-imaging cameras.
Organizations looking to receive similar support can do so by applying to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s website, where a maximum of 600 applications are reviewed each quarter.
To learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and its grants, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.