The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its October meeting Tuesday evening, which was streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://bit.ly/3mOv1Yd on the district’s YouTube channel. Here’s a look at what happened:
RECOGNITION
The district’s High Five program acknowledges employees that demonstrate the district’s values of professionalism, positive attitudes, “sees it, owns it, solves it, does it,” demonstrating district pride and going above and beyond. For the month of September, District One acknowledged Safety Specialist Sofia Barczynski, Custodian Erik Reyes from Desert Mesa Elementary School, Paraprofessional Todd Martin from Castle Dome Middle School, Pre-K Paraprofessional Mary Clayton from Rolle Elementary School and Ramon Juarez from the district’s general maintenance staff.
DONATIONS
District One’s governing board accepted several sizable donations. Alice Byrne Elementary received a check of $10,000 from an anonymous donor. Several classrooms at Palmcroft Elementary received a total of $2,451.29 from DonorsChoose, a nonprofit that allows donors to support particular classrooms. Four Peaks for Teachers donated supplies and paper in the value of $5,600 for the district. And the student nutrition department received 32 pallets of plastic food containers from Michael Foods that are valued at about $29,000.
In total, the district received the worth of nearly $52,000 in donations and several board members, upon hearing this sum, said, “Thank you, Yuma.”
ENROLLMENT AND FINANCIAL TRENDS
The 40th enrollment report indicates an increase of 270 students compared to last year’s, reported Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela. The district is on target to meet its budget projections for this fiscal year.
Valenzuela reported that the district has spent 17 percent of its maintenance and operations budget to date as well as 40 percent of its capital funding, 12 percent of the computer consortium budget, 16 percent of the purchasing consortium and 6 percent of the transportation consortium. Valenzuela concluded that the district is trending well and remains comparable to the previous fiscal year.
CONSENT AGENDA
The consent agenda, which consists of routine items that typically do not require discussion, was unanimously approved by the board. The consent agenda included items such as approval of various human resource items, school activity calendars, the COVID-19 Retention Stipend and the roadway easement agreement with the City of Yuma for land along Ave. 10E adjacent to Sunrise Elementary School.
ASBA HONOR ROLL AWARD
The governing board has approved Superintendent James Sheldahl’s nomination of Board Member Karen Griffin for the Arizona School Boards Association’s (ASBA) Honor Roll Award. According to ASBA, the award recognizes retiring board members for outstanding service.
Sheldahl summarized his reason for the nomination: “For more than a decade, Karen has been a champion of kids in District One. She’s been on the board as we tried to climb out of the deepest education cuts in the history of our state, the implementation of personalized learning, one-to-one technology, supported teachers and educators through the challenging time of Red for Ed [and] has navigated the COVID crisis. She has been a stalwart on this board and we’re sad that she’s going to be leaving us at the end of this year.”
CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS FOR SUPERINTENDENT JAMES SHELDAHL
Board President Barbara Foote has been authorized by the board to serve as the representative to enter into contract negotiations with the superintendent.
OTHER ACTIONS
The governing board has resolved to recognize National School Bus Safety Week on Oct. 18–22.
Rachel Soliz, supervisor of Transportation Operations affirmed that, ”the governing board of Yuma Elementary School District One is committed to the safe transportation of more than 2500 eligible students daily, traveling more than 1 million miles annually on more than 100 students.”
The annual financial report for Fiscal Year 2020–2021 has been approved by the governing board.
The governing board has also approved Rusty Tyndall and Neil Johnson to continue serving as the discipline hearing officers for the 2021–2022 school year. Both individuals have served in this capacity since 2018.
The board’s next meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 8 at 5:30 pm.