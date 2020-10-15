The governing board of Yuma School District One convened Tuesday evening for its October meeting and a public hearing to update stakeholders on completed bond projects, streamed virtually via YouTube Live.
Both the meeting and public hearing are available to view at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1.
BOND PROJECTS
In 2014, voters approved a $37 million bond for the district to invest in facilities maintenance, safety and security improvements, supplying technology upgrades, energy efficiency upgrades and new construction.
In the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the district expended just over $6.8 million – 39.8% according to Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela – in new construction for the finalization of Dorothy Hall Elementary School, an exceptional student services (ESS) building at Alice Byrne Elementary School, a maker space at Palmcroft Elementary School and a fine arts building at Ron Watson Middle School.
According to Valenzuela, the remaining bond funds will be absorbed by invoices waiting to be finalized in order to close out the bond in the current fiscal year.
Over 90% of the contractors employed for the projects were from local companies, according to Director of Facilities Frank Evenson.
“That’s a valuable piece of school bond projects that shouldn’t be overlooked – the amount of work they provide for local contractors and tradesmen,” said Superintendent James Sheldahl. “We use local whenever possible.”
Information on district bond projects and progress is accessible at www.yuma.org/Bond_Projects.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
According to Valenzuela, as of Sept. 30, the district has expended 17% of its maintenance and operations budget, 61% of its capital funds, 6% of its computer consortium, 6% of its purchasing consortium, 8% of its transportation funds and 39.8% of its bond.
ENROLLMENT UPDATE
According to Valenzuela, the district is continuing to see a decrease in its enrollment. The district’s 40th day enrollment count showed a 5.39% decrease compared with last year’s count.
Valenzuela noted that the district’s budget will be revised to reflect this in December and utilize CARES Act grants and any maintenance and operations fund carryforward to offset the loss.
HIGH-FIVE RECOGNITIONS
According to Executive Director of Human Resources Luciano Munoz, over 80 peer nominations were submitted to the district’s High FIVE (Fantastic, Incredible, Valuable Employees) program for employees who demonstrate professionalism, a positive attitude, district pride and going above and beyond as an employee who “sees it, owns it, solves it, does it.”
This month’s awards were presented – virtually – to Director of Budget and Finance Jamie Walden, Rolle Elementary second grade teacher Kristina Ben Saida, Dorothy Hall Elementary paraprofessional Ana Rivera, Roosevelt Elementary home school liaison Martha Esqueda and Palmcroft Elementary third grade teacher Monica Hughes.
The governing board’s next meeting is slated for Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m.