Yuma School District One is now offering on-site rapid COVID-19 testing to staff and students who are experiencing symptoms of the virus or who have been in close contact with someone confirmed positive.
According to the district’s community relations coordinator Christine McCoy, students must be utilizing the district’s on-site support services and have a parent consent form on file in order to receive a test.
Parents can submit a consent form via the district’s ParentVue portal, accessible under “Parents” at www.yuma.org. Parents having difficulty accessing the portal can contact their school to receive a paper consent form.
“Testing is not mandatory, it is optional for those who wish to have their child tested if they have symptoms or are a close contact,” McCoy said. “Parents are welcome to sign a consent form now, in advance of an event when they think their child might be tested, or they can sign it at that time. They have a couple of options, and if they choose not to sign it that’s completely fine – we will continue our mitigation plan and follow our procedures, which are that the child must isolate for a certain amount of time and be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to school.”
Non-invasive nasal swabs that provide results within 15 minutes, the tests are administered during school hours Monday through Friday by the district’s health services team, who were trained by the Yuma County Public Health Services District.
“We’re so grateful we were able to receive that training from the county health (district),” said McCoy. “They provided all of the test kits and additional PPE. They really equipped us with everything we needed for this project. Our entire health services team is trained.”
According to McCoy, some of the District One health team members are primarily focusing on students, either administering tests at one school site or travelling between sites depending on the need, while other team members are manning drive-thru testing sites for district staff. McCoy said staff should already have received communication from the district regarding where these sites are located.
“It’s all hands on deck,” McCoy said. “Our team is working incredibly hard, and they have been so essential through this whole pandemic. Before they took on this added responsibility of testing, they were also monitoring every daily change that the CDC put out and communicating that to us so we could adjust anything that was necessary, whether it was isolation time or disinfecting.”
McCoy said the district hopes the rapid tests’ timely results prove to be a good resource for district families and staff.
“Trying to get into an appointment or waiting five days for your test results to find out if you’re positive or negative – that can have a tremendous effect on life and work,” she said. “How wonderful that everybody can get their results and know right away if they need to go home and protect themselves and other people around them, or if they have the common cold or allergy or whatever the case may be. It’s such a relief and comfort knowing that’s available, because every day that goes without a result just causes additional unnecessary anxiety.”
Staff and families can view videos on the rapid testing process on the district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YumaDistrict1.