Yuma School District One families contemplating the best way to send their children back to school this fall have a variety of options to choose from. Using feedback from parent surveys distributed last month, the district’s Return to Learning Taskforce has developed four “learning tracks” tailored to align with families’ preferences as much as possible.
“Yuma School District One has been thoughtful and deliberate in developing a series of learning tracks that are designed to accommodate families and their current preferences during this time,” Superintendent James Sheldahl wrote to parents and guardians on Thursday. “The input from parents and staff has played a valuable role in determining these available learning tracks. With the range of concerns received, it was our priority to provide a similar range of options. Our hope is that families can find a learning track that best meets your needs at this time.”
All District One schools will begin the 2020-2021 school year as scheduled on Aug. 3 in a remote learning environment while administration monitors local COVID-19 trends to determine when in-person learning may safely commence. In the interim, families are asked to choose the learning track that best suits their preferences in order for teachers and principals to properly plan and prepare.
Of the four learning tracks, two are fixed on remote learning and two are fixed on hybrid settings.
REMOTE, SCHOOL-CONNECTED
On a remote, school-connected learning track, students would attend school remotely five days a week while remaining connected to their classroom and school community. Their instruction and assignments would come from their teacher at the school they’d traditionally attend. By default, the school-connected track is also connected to the school’s pacing guide for each grade level.
REMOTE, SELF-PACED
On a remote, self-paced learning track, students would be enrolled in the district’s online learning academy rather than a specific school. Students would attend school independently five days a week, with a parent or guardian serving as a “co-teacher” while receiving remote supervision from a district mentor.
HYBRID: TWO DAYS
In this setting, students would engage in three days of remote learning at home and two days of in-person learning at school, with classrooms arranged to create social distance between students. Classes would be divided into two groups, Cohort A and Cohort B, with Cohort A learning remotely while Cohort B learns in-person and vice versa.
According to the district, schools will make every effort to place siblings in the same cohort.
HYBRID: FIVE DAYS
In this setting, students would be provided two days of in-person instruction in their assigned classroom and three days of digital learning in a monitored area at school. Although they will be at school five days a week, students will be in their classroom only for the two in-person learning days; on the digital learning days, students will receive guidance and instruction digitally.
Additionally, District One has collaborated with Yuma Union High School District to provide consistency and continuity to families whose children attend both districts by aligning their “Return to Learning” plans wherever possible and providing eligible students with dependable transportation to school on in-person learning days.
More information as well as regular updates can be found online at yuma.org/Return-to-Learning.
Families are encouraged to contact the district at Feedback@yuma.org with any questions or concerns.