The governing board of Yuma School District One has reviewed and adopted the district’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021.
Presented by Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela during a public hearing and special meeting held via Facebook Live Tuesday morning, no changes have been made to the budget since its initial review during the board’s regular meeting June 8.
The budget’s forecast is built on the “skinny budget” approved by the state as well as average daily membership (ADM) based on the number of students enrolled in the current fiscal year.
The maintenance and operation budget limit calculations include a base level support increase of $157.24 per student. While transportation revenue remains the same as the current fiscal year at just over $4.3 million, the district is afforded a $175,000 add-on in Proposition 123 funding while carrying forward an estimated year-end budget balance of $4.3 million. This sum, according to Valenzuela’s report, results primarily from COVID-19 school closures, school discretionary budget carryforward, ADM adjustment and staff turnover and vacancy savings.
“As a reminder, this may change, as we have until Aug. 30 to process Fiscal Year ‘20 payments to our vendors,” Valenzuela said.
The budget also includes adjusted dental and vision insurance costs and affords a 5% salary increase to certified employees — teachers, instructional coaches, coordinators, migrant advocates and counselors — as well as administrators, supervisors, psychologists, therapists and nurses. Support staff are afforded a $0.50 salary increase. These adjustments were approved by the governing board in March.
Based on these figures, the district’s maintenance and operations general budget limit is increasing by $2.3 million from the current fiscal year.
Broken down, the maintenance and operations expenditure budget allocates 71% to salaries and benefits, 17% to purchased services — such as MENTA, Desert Choice, substitutes and consortium payments — and 10% to supplies including utility payments and phone and internet services, with the remaining 2% covering membership dues and fees
In district additional assistance, $3.1 million is proposed for FY 2021 capital funds, with a projected budget balance carryforward of $192,375 — which could change as payments from the current fiscal year are processed, according to Valenzuela. These projections place the district’s capital budget limit at $3.3 million, allocating funds to instructional aids, furniture and equipment and lease payments.
In summary, maintenance and operation comprise 52% of proposed budget funds, with district additional assistance, the district’s classroom site fund, instructional improvement, state and federal projects, auxiliary operations, food service and bond building, consortium payments, student activities building renewal grants accounting for the remaining 48%.
The special meeting and budget are viewable at facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.