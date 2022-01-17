The question of sex education curriculum for Yuma School District One was decided Monday, Jan. 10 during the governing board’s regular meeting.
The district’s sex education advisory committee recommended the board approve all three presented curriculum programs: Wyman’s Teen Outreach Program (TOP), Making a Difference and Positive Potential.
The board ultimately decided to accept the committee’s recommendation with a majority vote, but not without serious deliberation.
During his presentation to the board, Duane Sheppard, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for District One, recapped the steps that were taken prior to the vote.
The sex education advisory committee was formed in November 2021 to review sex education curriculum. The materials were sought out by the Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCPHSD). The required hearings were held and the required notices of meetings were given. Three curricula were reviewed, each taking a different route of instruction for sex education.
Sheppard also emphasized two points. The first is that the programs are all opt-in so children cannot participate without a permission slip and their parents having full knowledge. The second is that the curricula would be taught by trained health educators from the YCPHSD.
“That’s important because they are trained in the curriculum and they’re trying to answer difficult questions by leading kids to discuss those questions and concerns with a trusted and caring adult at home,” Sheppard said.
Sheppard also explained the work the advisory committee put into making its recommendation. The committee included Sheppard, parents from each of the district’s middle schools where the curricula will be taught, a principal, an assistant principal and teachers. The committee met four times, spending one week on each program to go in-depth over the pros and cons of the curricula.
“They emphasized different parts about growing up as an adolescent and so each one could be adapted very easily to different situations so somebody asked me how would you decide which one to use?” Sheppard said. “Well I think that comes with needs. What do your children need at your particular school at this particular time?”
Since the curricula contain lessons for ages up to 19, Gloria Coronado, program supervisor for the teen pregnancy prevention program with the YCPHSD, explained that the selected lessons to be taught are evidence-based, medically accurate and age-appropriate lessons.
Vanessa Edwards, a Castle Dome Middle School parent and member of the committee, spoke before the board sharing her perspective on the matter. Noting that she is a very conservative single parent, she went into the task trying to have an open mind.
“As parents we’re doing the best that we can with what we’re equipped with and sometimes we don’t know how to go about having these difficult conversations with our children, but they need to know and they need to know facts and that’s where the ladies from the Yuma County Health Department came in,” Edwards said. “They were very knowledgeable, they knew what they were doing, they gave wonderful presentations and us parents that were there were tough. We had a lot to say. We were very tough critics–especially me … Yes, we had our favorites. We had our not-so-favorites, but what our children need is this kind of education that sometimes as parents we’re not providing for our children at home because it is awkward and that’s life.”
When the time came for discussion, one board member – Keith Ware – raised many concerns. As a newly appointed board member in his first meeting, Ware explained that he had had only the weekend to go over the materials and that it was a daunting task as one program was about 300 pages long. His concerns primarily regarded abstinence and what he deemed to be abnormal sex acts.
“I agree abstinence is discussed throughout all three programs,” he said. “But it seems to be followed up with the fact that children are going to have sex, so if you are going to have sex, do it safely. When a parent or an adult tells children, ‘Don’t do this, but if you do, here’s how you should do it.’ It’s condoning the activity.”
He went on to state that the curriculum includes sodomy and “indoctrinating children on abnormal or unusual sex act[s] as being normal.”
“Initially on the surface it was told to me, you know, effectiveness of contraceptives, you know, how STDs are transmitted and puberty – I think I get that,” Ware said. “But there’s a lot more in there that makes me blush reading it, much less saying that out loud and if that’s the case, I don’t think that should be in the curriculum.”
Sheppard directly addressed these concerns, explaining that the TOP program in particular is very long, but they’ll only be teaching selected lessons.
“So some of the lessons that you might be looking at are not part of the 13 lessons that were in that binder,” he said. “There’s actually a hundred and something more lessons outside of that binder that are not going to be used.”
Board Member Faith Klostreich turned the discussion’s attention to parents, reminding the board that as an opt-in program, parents with the same objections as Ware would not sign their student up for the curriculum.
“The parent would be educated, hopefully, and say, ‘I want my child to participate in this,’” she said. “My question would be then, would they have the same opportunity as we have had to look at the lessons and preview it before they sign their student up for this so that a parent could say I want to see it before they sign that permission slip?”
Sheppard answered that that’s actually the law, so the binder in question will be available for viewing and is set up for display.
When it came time to vote, a motion was made and seconded to accept the advisory committee’s recommendation to approve all three curriculum programs.
Ware proposed a revised motion: “I move that we revise the subject matter of three programs specifically for the, not specifically, but to remove the sodomy, the focusing on abstinence completely, not ‘erll abstinence but if you’re going to go ahead and go through with it, here’s the process on how you do that.’ I struggle on how to formulate that because there’s a lot. I don’t want to paint myself in a corner and saying there’s only these two items. And again I have not had an opportunity to read through all of it. I haven’t seen the videos so it’s a difficult way to request revision. There’s a lot of subject matter.”
Ware added to this revision to state an emphasis “to remove any indoctrination of abnormal unusual sex acts and such as are not identified as being normal.”
With uncertainty from other board members over how to make the motion comprehensive and logical so that it could be implemented and enforced, the motion failed.
The governing board continued to vote on the original motion to accept the advisory committee’s recommendation with four votes in favor and one against, resulting in the approval of three sex education curriculum programs to be used as deemed appropriate within the district.
