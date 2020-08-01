Yuma School District One announced Friday that in-person instruction would be postponed until Sept. 8, noting that the date is subject to change based on new guidance from state and local health officials.
The district will still begin the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 3 in a remote learning environment, with students participating in the district’s hybrid learning tracks returning to in-person instruction at their brick-and-mortar schools on the proposed return date.
According to the district, a number of factors contributed to the decision, including information provided by the Arizona and Yuma County health departments, Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. By delaying in-person instruction, the district believes it can better guarantee the health and safety of students and staff while it awaits additional guidance.
“Yuma School District One is awaiting clear and meaningful benchmarks provided by medical officials at the state and local level, indicating when it is safe for students to return to the classroom,” Superintendent James Sheldahl said Friday in the district’s Return to Learning update. “As health officials release additional guidance and benchmarks for opening schools, District One will share this important information with parents and staff.”
Families are encouraged to remain connected to their child’s school, yuma.org and/or the district’s social media platforms to receive the most up-to-date information.
Families who utilize the services provided by the district’s Exceptional Student Services (ESS) Department are encouraged to contact their child’s teacher to discuss their child’s individual learning plan.
To better prepare families for the upcoming school year, including new procedures and safety measurements, the district has developed a Return to Learning guide, downloadable at the district’s website. According to Sheldahl, school offices may also have paper copies available.
“We encourage families to review this guide together so both parents and students can become familiar with remote learning requirements, as well as the adjustments you will see on campus, when we return to in-person learning,” Sheldahl said. “The information in the guide provides district-wide policies and procedures that will be in place at all school sites.”
All District One Return to Learning updates are posted to yuma.org/Return-to-Learning.