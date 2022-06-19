The Yuma School District One Governing Board rescinded its sex education curricula Tuesday night after backlash from the community amid what one member called a “vicious process.”
Since the curricula’s adoption in January 2022, community members have raised concerns for what the content in the Teen Outreach Program, Making a Difference and Positive Potential programs may include, speaking at previous board meetings as well as Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Addressing these concerns, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Duane Sheppard gave a presentation Tuesday revisiting the curricula and walked listeners through the material.
“Tonight, I’m not here to advocate to you the sex education curriculum,” he said. “I’m here to revisit with you our original journey and to be sure you have the accurate information about this journey and to clarify to you and the public any misinformation circulating.”
He highlighted several key points:
- The curricula are afterschool programs. District One does not offer sex education during the regular school day or any part of its curriculum. On average, about 12 kids participate in these programs when offered.
- Sex education is a parent choice. As required by law, parents must opt-in if their child is to participate.
- District One does not invest or receive any money into these programs
- The curricula are abstinence-based, as required by the state.
- For the Teen Outreach Program (TOP), only 13 lessons were approved. Two of these cover sexual health and abstinence, causing the program to be labeled as sex education.
- Only middle school students, ages 11 through 14, have the chance to participate in these programs with parent permission.
- In these programs, health educators encourage students to share what they’ve learned and further discuss it with a trusted adult.
After questions from the public, he also clarified that the mechanics of sex are not broken down and topics such as sexual and gender identity are not discussed at all.
Sheppard went on to discuss the lessons provided in TOP. The lessons covered topics such as bullying, the importance of empathy, interviewing skills, friendship, emotions and the body and more. Lessons two and three cover sexual health and abstinence. Lesson two, in particular, offers “myths and facts.” Sheppard provided various example statements.
“The most effective way to avoid getting an STD is to use condoms: myth or fact? That’s a myth,” he said. “What’s the most effective way? Abstinence. What’s the message about our program? Abstinence.”
Other myths: “If someone who is biologically female isn’t menstruating by age 13, there’s probably something wrong” and “STDs always have symptoms.”
At one point, a community member expressed concern that parents aren’t always taking care of their kids and having the conversations they need to have about sex. Sheppard noted that kids are sometimes learning more from social media instead.
“We have social media out there who is teaching our kids right now, and so we want to be able to make sure that we give medically accurate information to kids who have permission to in the classroom,” he said. “But right now, kids get it from TikTok. That’s what kids are learning right now. And so we have asked them – we want to give an opportunity for parents to have their children in here to receive support so that they, in return, can also support their children.”
Community members during the call to the public Tuesday expressed concerns.
“Any instruction in sex to a very young child has absolutely no beneficial value and could only serve to disrupt the child’s further sexual maturation,” said Connie Donato in Tuesday’s call to the public. “It causes normal sexual growth to cease to a show and tell level. It creates that main focus and teachers will turn your own children into voyeurs and exhibitionists.”
She concluded that sex diverts young students’ attention.
Speaking in defense of his wife, board member Adele Hennig, and the other board members during the call to the public, Steven Hennig took a moment to condemn the distrust that some had expressed in the board.
“... upon listening to some of the comments here tonight, what strikes me is the rush to not have trust – to totally abandon trust,” he said. “The first election I was able to vote in, presidentials, was Ronald Reagan: ‘Trust, but verify.’ And I would vote that that’s great for international politics, but it’s also really good in your personal life. We might pass trust altogether here, but we’ve condemned people. As an example, somebody has taken it upon themselves to go around to everybody that they know and claim that these board members are pedophiles and groomers … there was one person that was moved to threaten to kill board members. I’m sorry, this is disturbing to me. This is awful. And for you to believe that what they’re doing there is trying to corrupt people and that our educators or teachers are trying to corrupt people and the health department is trying to corrupt people – that’s pretty sad.”
Steven Hennig concluded that the people of Yuma could do better.
Another speaker said he believed the board is trying its best, but that it’s also not doing enough to build trust.
“I came here tonight having been assured by people who should know that this was a done deal, this was going to go on the agenda, it was going to be voted on and it was going to be removed,” said Danny Bryant during the call to the public. “Yet when I get here, we have an hour’s presentation by Mr. Sheppard on how to dress this pig up and try to take you to the dance. So if you want trust, you need to earn it and I believe you’re all good people and I hope that you do something to start earning that trust … I hope that you take it to heart the fact that hundreds of Yumans are asking you to do the right thing and not dress up this pig, but take it back, put it away and let’s get back to doing things that really matter.”
The hundreds of Yumans that Bryant referred to are part of a petition that was brought forward by Tanya Wright during the call to the public.
“Every signature counts, but it’s imperative to underscore that we have the signatures of Mayor Nicholls, State Representative Tim Dunn, City Councilman Knight, local religious leaders and I could go on, but I think you get my point,” Wright said.
Later in the meeting, the board held discussion to consider possible action. Board member Keith Ware, who’d been actively vocal against the curricula since his first meeting in January, ultimately made the motion to rescind the programs. While the board entertained the idea of omitting the lessons specific to sexual health and abstinence, Ware expressed further concerns about the conversations that might arise if 11-14 year olds share the same space and whether the health department can really be trusted to act as mediator.
The board voted to rescind the curricula with a majority vote of four to one, with Theresa Fox, Adele Hennig, Faith Klostreich and Keith Ware voting in favor and Barbara Foote voting in opposition.
The discussion they had prior to voting also clarified that should anyone express a desire for curricula, the option to reconsider these programs or any others and form a committee will always be available. The board also discussed that perhaps ages 11 through 14 shouldn’t be grouped into the same discussion when sex education is involved and that boundaries and limits should be clarified through writing in the future should other curricula be approved.
After the vote, Klostreich expressed gratitude for those who showed kindness but spoke their minds amidst unkind backlash.
“I just want to take the opportunity to thank people for weighing in … for sharing your opinion personally,” she said. “I echo what Steve [Hennig] said though. It might not have been you, but this has been a vicious process: that we have personally been attacked, members of the district staff have been personally attacked, maligned, name called and threatened. And we do this because we love kids. And we do this to represent all of the constituents in our attendance area. We’re very proud to do that, so thank you for your voices … I just want to say thank you for for caring enough to to say what you really think, you are giving us good food for thought.”
Immediately upon finishing her comments, a member of the public spoke to assure her that they “will protect each and every one of you” in a show of care for the governing board members’ well-being.
Prior to the adoption of the curricula in January, a parent from the sex education advisory committee had expressed the desire for a program to exist that can meet the needs of children who might not be receiving education otherwise. The advisory committee, which included six parents, a registered nurse and three teachers among others, had recommended an option exist for this purpose, which lead to the Teen Outreach Program, Making a Difference and Positive Potential programs.
To view Tuesday’s meeting in full, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0rttEk24Rk.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.