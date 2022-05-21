A Yuma school bus driver has resigned in the wake of recent discrimination allegations.
According to a statement from Yuma School District One, on May 13, Woodard Jr. High School was informed that a school bus driver was “choosing to return students to the school before completing the route.”
The district notes that an administrator was present at Woodard to receive the students from the bus, and at no time were students without adult supervision.
“When greeted by the administrator, students shared a recording of the bus driver making statements that are not aligned with District One’s policies, beliefs, or culture,” District One said.
District One and the Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium then followed procedures to place the employee on administrative leave and conduct a “thorough investigation,” the statement notes.
According to District One, the employee has since resigned.
“At Yuma School District One, our strength lies in our diversity,” the district said. “We are committed to a policy of nondiscrimination in relation to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin and disability. District One rejects discrimination in all forms,” noting that incidents alleging discrimination are taken seriously and addressed promptly.
“We strive every day to promote equity and to value diversity. As ONE community pursuing excellence, District One and Yuma Schools Transportation remain committed to providing safe, equitable and dependable transportation for all students,” the district said.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.