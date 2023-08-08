Monday was a day of firsts for many Yumans – chiefly, students and even staff at Yuma School District One. From the very first day of preschool and kindergarten for some littles to first day of middle school for preteens and even first day of teaching or leading as principal, the District One community had a busy but bright day getting the 2023 – 2024 school year started.
“It went fantastic,” accounted C.W. McGraw Elementary Principal Leticia Valencia. “It’s my first year as a principal here at McGraw and it was awesome to see so many parents carrying supplies, walking their students into their classrooms. It was an amazing experience for me. Our teachers were all in the classroom just greeting students by the door.
“My goal was to be in kindergarten first thing in the morning so I was able to be there more than once just assisting our kinder teachers with the students and I made lots of friends!”
Valencia took advantage of the opportunity she had to visit every classroom. Being a new principal, she explained that she wants to build relationships, get to know everyone and ensure teachers know they have the support they need with her.
The principal had a chance to see activity all throughout the school day. She was present for all three lunches, sat down several groups of students to ask about their day and admired the new inclusive playground that was recently donated by Addie Packs.
“The kids were extremely excited to use our new playground,” Valencia commented.
After a full day of taking pictures, socializing, getting to know students and making friends, dismissal time resulted in a pleasing sight to the principal.
“It was very, very good and I felt that there was a lot of support from our teachers, our new paraprofessionals and everyone in general – our custodians, our cafeteria workers, everyone,” she said. “Everyone was out there just happy and it just felt so good to be there and see so many families and staff supporting our students and community.”
After dismissal, Valencia held a meeting with teachers to go over the day. They shared with her that the transition was very smooth. At C.W. McGraw, there weren’t any crying kindergarteners!
“We had another teacher that shared that. she’s been teaching for 29 years here in McGraw and this year so far, it has been the best start of the school year for her,” Valencia noted. “We had another teacher that shared that students were very well-behaved in class.”
Special areas like music, physical education and library also started on the very first day, which McGraw staff were very excited about. As the year continues, Valencia is hoping to continue building a culture of positivity at McGraw.
“We’re going to focus on building those positive experiences for families and students,” she said. “And like I mentioned, my number one goal is just to building those relationships, getting to know our students and families and our partnerships in the community so that we can provide our students with the best education possible.”
