Yuma School District One will hold its monthly governing board meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the board room of the district’s administration office, located at 450 W. Sixth St.
Items on the agenda include recognition of the district’s 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year nominees, approval of assistant principals for Desert Mesa Elementary and R. Pete Woodard Junior High Schools for the upcoming school year and a school showcase by Mary A. Otondo Elementary.
Agendas are viewable at yuma.org/Governing_Board.