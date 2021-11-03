Yuma School District One raised awareness and funds for childhood cancer – all in the comfort of their pajamas.
On Sept. 28, the district participated in a county-wide pajama day. Desert Mesa Elementary, Palmcroft Elementary and Fourth Avenue Jr. High Schools requested donations of a dollar.
District One reports that the support shown was far greater than expected. The result? Its schools raised a combined total of $2,942.70 which will benefit two local foundations: The AdvoKATE Foundation and Hunter’s Army.
“[I am] so proud of our Student Council and our community for the amazing effort to help raise awareness and to support those who have been affected by childhood cancer,” said Desert Mesa Principal Rich Gerber in a press release for the district.
“Participating in an activity that supports others gives our students an opportunity to see what compassion and community means,” he said, “and what giving can do to help those in need.”
The foundations the schools raised money for both exist to help fight childhood cancer. The AdvoKATE Foundation was founded in honor of a local teenager, Kate Campa, who passed away after a two year battle with cancer. AdvoKATE’s website reports that it fights childhood cancer by providing resources, advocating, research and education.
Hunter’s Army was founded after a family’s child, Hunter, was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Per its website, the program aids families of children with cancer by helping cover financial needs such as groceries, bills, housing expenses, car repairs and more.
Hunter’s Army shared their appreciation to the district for the donations received, and wants students to know that, “[their] efforts on Pajama Day will have a lasting impact, as we continue to help local families affected by childhood cancer. Thank you for marching with us . . . you are making a difference and we appreciate you so very much!”
To learn more about the AdvoKATE Foundation and Hunter’s Army, visit https://advokatefoundation.com/ and https://www.huntersarmy.com/.
