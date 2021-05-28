A donation of 20,000 books gave a kickstart to summer reading across Yuma School District One.
Dispersed between the district’s 18 schools, the 12-pallet donation came by way of the Molina Foundation’s Book Buddies grant – which was secured with the help of First Things First – and arrived in time for students to get their hands on some new titles before the school year concluded for District One on Tuesday.
The timing of it all, according to Roosevelt Elementary School principal Sofia Ramirez, couldn’t have been more opportune.
“They were holding onto those books like they had just received a million dollars,” she said. “It’s so important that they’re able to turn and smell the pages rather than just being on the computer. We can’t lose those wonderful and amazing traditions that we grew up with; our little ones also need to have that opportunity.”
In a “normal” school year at Roosevelt, first- through fifth-graders would have the opportunity to visit the school library each day to read and check out books. Offset by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s library sessions occurred weekly in a virtual format, in which librarian Amanda Salasibarra attempted to “touch all the bases” with stories varying between chapter books for older grade levels and picture books for the youngsters, interactive stories and plots that prompted discussion.
According to Salasibarra, the donation afforded three to five new books to all 269 of Roosevelt’s students, contributing to the makings of their own personal libraries at home.
“A lot of our students don’t have the opportunity to visit the library over the summer – maybe they stay in Mexico with their family, or transportation is an issue and they can’t get there,” she said. “Now they have reading materials that are theirs to keep. The icing on top of the cake for these kids was that they were brand new books – they still had price tags on them. We give away books often, but they’re usually gently used books that are donated to us. These were brand new; they had never been owned, you still hear that ‘crack’ when you open that book.”
As an Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID)-affiliated school, instilling a love of reading in students is a family affair for Roosevelt. In addition to those housed in the library, the school’s classrooms tend to have a small collection of reading materials for students to take home to keep while a basket of books near the front office is available for parents to rifle through while they wait to be assisted.
Just before summer break, families were also issued a summer reading challenge – which they should have little trouble completing now, according to Ramirez.
“It could be a book, a newspaper, a magazine, catalogs – once we are able to provide and give them the love of reading, they will fly with it,” she said. “Because we’re doing that challenge, our students are reading for a purpose, for a reason. I think it brings a lot of meaning to the educational parts of reading that the teachers have taught the students; once they read those stories, they’re going to have more understanding of what their teachers taught them and further build that connection.”
According to Salasibarra, while reading is deeply connected to imagination, it has a foot in reality as well, giving bookworms an advantageous leg up.
“It’s very important to have a love of reading, not only because it gives your brain a place to go and helps you become imaginative and it enhances creative thinking and problem solving and inductive and deductive reasoning – it can also help you in real life scenarios,” she said. “If you can read this book, you can also read the directions on the back of a macaroni and cheese box. It’s twofold.”
On the books’ distribution day, even students who haven’t developed a predilection for reading were selecting stories they felt their younger siblings would enjoy hearing, Salasibarra said.
“Even though they themselves wouldn’t sit down and read a book, I’d hear them say, ‘My sister would like this one’ and they would pick that one; I thought that would be pretty special,” Salasibarra said.