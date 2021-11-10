The Yuma County Schools Superintendent’s Office is seeking letters of interest from individuals who would like to fill a vacancy on the Yuma Elementary School District One governing board. The seat belongs to board member Karen Griffin, who has moved out of the District One attendance boundaries and as a result is no longer eligible to serve on the Governing Board.
“We appreciate the time [Griffin] served on the governing board for District One,” said Yuma County Superintendent of Schools Tom Tyree. “Her leadership has been outstanding.”
According to Tyree, an ideal candidate has an understanding of “how to work well with other board members” and should be prepared to make an intentional time commitment, as governing board members are expected to attend study sessions and other events within the district and state in addition to their monthly meetings.
Letters of interest should include the candidate’s reasons for wanting to serve the district in this position, their leadership qualifications, whether they are a registered voter, their current address and how long they have resided within their respective district as candidates need to have lived in its boundaries for at least one year to be eligible.
Candidates must reside within District One’s boundaries; neither the applicant nor their spouse may be currently employed by the district.
Once appointed, the candidate will occupy the seat until 2024.
Applicants can submit their letters by mail to the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office, 210 S. 1st Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364. Letters can also be submitted electronically to the superintendent’s financial assistant Cristal Kautzer at ckautzer@apscc.org. The deadline to submit a letter of interest is 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.
Questions about the process can be directed to Kautzer via phone at 928-373-1188.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.