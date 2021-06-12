Yuma School District One is the recipient of $18.5 million from the Arizona Department of Education by way of the American Rescue Plan Act, and is seeking the community’s input on how to implement the funds.
Allocated to schools recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district said it plans to use the funds to “accelerate and enrich learning and increase learning opportunities for students.” To achieve this goal, the funds can be implemented in seven main categories: academic acceleration, instructional technology, staffing, support services, facility repairs and improvement, safety and additional programs.
To determine the level of priority of each category, the district has opened a survey to district parents, employees and members of the Yuma community at large, who are invited to weigh in on the various ways they feel the dollars should be invested.
“Our district values the input of all of our stakeholders,” said Elizabeth Valenzuela, chief financial officer for District One. “We truly believe in our mission statement that we are ‘One Community Pursuing Excellence.’ Our Yuma community is known to come together in times of challenges and that was evident during this pandemic. With that in mind, we are committed to give our entire community an opportunity to provide valuable feedback regarding these additional funds being received that are allocated to support student success moving forward.”
Slated to close Sunday at 5 p.m., the survey provides a description of each category as well as an opportunity to rate the perceived level of priority for each.
According to Valenzuela, the district has until September 2024 to implement the funds, which come as a third Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) installment. The district will review the community’s survey responses to develop an expenditure plan that includes each main category. The expenditure plan will be reevaluated on a yearly basis to ensure it continues to effectively meet the needs of District One students and schools, Valenzuela said.
The survey is accessible online at www.yuma.org in both English and Spanish.