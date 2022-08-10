Superintendent Sheldahl

Superintendent James Sheldahl speaks about the lingering effects of COVID on Yuma student learning at a statewide convening of educators and education policy leaders at the Helios Education Campus in Phoenix on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The impact of COVID-19 continues to linger in Arizona, especially when it comes to student learning.

According to the Helios Foundation, Arizona has experienced unprecedented declines in academic performance that have continued into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Arizona Department of Education and Helios presented the partnership’s research on COVID’s impact during an Aug. 1 webinar featuring education experts, including Yuma’s District One Superintendent James Sheldahl.

