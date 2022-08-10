The impact of COVID-19 continues to linger in Arizona, especially when it comes to student learning.
According to the Helios Foundation, Arizona has experienced unprecedented declines in academic performance that have continued into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Arizona Department of Education and Helios presented the partnership’s research on COVID’s impact during an Aug. 1 webinar featuring education experts, including Yuma’s District One Superintendent James Sheldahl.
Dr. Paul G. Perrault, senior vice president of Community Impact and Learning for Helios Education Foundation, highlighted the key takeaways from the research. During 2020-2021, the researchers found that:
- Student growth and proficiency decreased markedly
- Overall enrollment at Arizona schools also decreased
- Mobility increased, with many students pulling themselves or transferring out of school to go to other schools, homeschool, virtual school or other opportunities
- Student assessment participation was lower than historical averages by approximately 10 percentage points
- Students in the early grades (kindergarten through fifth) experienced larger academic impacts than other grades
- Student achievement in both math and English language arts was significantly impacted. The impact for math was larger.
- English language learners struggled more than their English-proficient peers
Helping provide a perspective based on experience, Sheldahl shared how COVID affected Yuma’s schools. He noted that District One serves nearly 9,000 students and contains an attendance area about the size of Rhode Island. District One’s buses cover more than a million miles in a year.
For a statewide convening, the district provided a meaningful sample of COVID’s effects on rural students at large.
“When the pandemic hit, we were pretty well-situated in that we were already a one-to-one district,” Sheldahl said. “So every student had a device and our teachers had already migrated to a common learning management system using Google Classroom so we were able to pivot pretty well in 2020 as well as can be expected. We still had some access issues – we had stories about kids driving to school so they can sit outside in the parking lot and access the internet. We were able to get hotspots out to families.
“But you know, that was a catastrophic equivalent to a catastrophic event educationally. And when you think of any catastrophic event, the sun doesn’t just come out the next day after a hurricane or a huge storm and all of a sudden, everything’s back where it was. It takes time. It takes dedication. It takes strategies to slowly rebuild. And I think that’s where we are right now.”
Sheldahl explained that in many ways, the year after COVID first hit was more disruptive due to absenteeism.
“When the students came back in the fall, we had significant absenteeism,” he said. “A lot of it was not the kids’ fault. Kids were not able to be vaccinated yet at that time in the fall of 2021. We had a huge surge in COVID right after the school year started. We had quarantines. We had classrooms that had outbreaks that we had to close down for periods of time … Our average daily attendance last year was down about 5% from where it was in 2019. We had teachers getting sick. We had sub shortages. Just throughout the course of the year, the disruption continued so that was a real challenge trying to get our footing after that catastrophic year of 2020-2021.”
For District One specifically, flexibility in instructional time models had been implemented to help mitigate the problem, as previously reported by the Yuma Sun. Although attendance also impacts funding, District One was able to receive supplemental funding–including the Arizona Enrollment Stabilization Grant and federal ESSER funds–that helped compensate for the drop in enrollment.
This year, the district’s focus is on improving attendance for in-person instruction so that students can benefit from a classroom community and a caring professional educator.
Another reason for this was an issue that Sheldahl found stemming from a lack of in-person instruction: children were becoming unaccustomed to routines. Students had been reportedly struggling with behavior and academic expectations, resulting in a more chaotic environment. But Sheldahl is hopeful.
“This year, we feel like there’s a lot more at our disposal,” he stated. “Students can be vaccinated now. There are treatments. I think people have a much better understanding of COVID and are going to be able to better navigate COVID and take care of themselves and their families and we’re looking forward to a better year.”
Early attendance data for the district is looking better now, but he emphasized the importance of improving attendance to a point even above pre-pandemic norms.
“What’s gonna need to happen first and foremost is we really need to communicate the importance of students being in school every day, and that school is a safe place,” Sheldahl said. “It’s the safest place for a kid to be. And as far as COVID goes, we have enhanced cleaning strategies, we’ve got air quality improvements, we’re taking every precaution we can. But the fact is, it’s time for kids to come back to school every day and that’s our first hill to climb. With that attendance back where it needs to be, then we can start establishing those routines and those academic expectations and building those relationships with kids and personalizing learning and moving everybody forward.”
Now that the first week of school is over at District One, Sheldahl shared with the Yuma Sun that “early reports this year indicate that students have arrived at school excited and ready to learn.”
And for the state going forward, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman asserted that the research from the state and Helios is significant for helping Arizona’s schools recover from COVID.
“Research like this provides policymakers and school leaders with the detailed information needed to plan our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “Every student was impacted by the pandemic just like the pandemic impacted every community, but some weathered the storm better than others because of the resources and support available to them. It’s no secret that the pandemic greatly exacerbated the long-standing inequities that have long hampered or even closed opportunity for too many students.
“As they continue to grapple with the impact unfinished learning had on our state’s students, it’s vitally important that we provide schools with stability and the resources they need to meet the needs of the communities they serve. And helping our students recover is not just the responsibility of our schools, it will take a whole community effort.”
Helios President and CEO Paul J. Luna expressed assurance that these needs can be met.
“We believe we can do something about these equity gaps that exist in our state,” he said. “We believe that we can–through collaboration and partnership–do more to help all students succeed. And that’s what we’re committed to.”
To see the data from the research project and learn more, visit https://www.helios.org/latest/briefs/increased-disruption-decreased-progress/.
