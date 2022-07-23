The Yuma School District One governing board convened for a public hearing and special meeting on Tuesday evening, July 12.
Here’s a look at what happened:
PUBLIC HEARING FOR ADOPTED 2022-2023 BUDGET
Picking up from the previous special meeting which covered the proposed 2022-2023 budget, CFO Denis Ponder noted that the proposed and adopted budgets are generally identical to the penny, but the adopted budget is $2,000 higher. He cited the legislative process as a reason for the delay in seeing that difference.
“The way it calculated through was a little bit different – it may have been an extra decimal point that I didn’t have when I calculated it manually on the previous version. so this one did come in $2,000 higher than the proposed budget and so that’s the only difference that you’ll see which is pretty small in comparison,” Ponder said. “But again, this year they’ve waived that difference just because of the timing of the legislative process … We still have the same base level adjustment, we still have the same increase to [district additional assistance], we still have the same Group B add-on and we still have the same classroom site fund.”
He pointed to the new Free Reduced Price Lunch line item that was added to the weight for Group B as the reason for the change. About 6,500 district kids qualify, so that added money to consider for the budget and resulted in the $2,000 difference.
SPECIAL MEETING
The special meeting began with an informational item regarding the seventh and eighth grade language arts curriculum adoption process. Superintendent James Sheldahl explained that school districts typically would adopt curricula every seven or eight years, but the recession in 2008 and budget cuts hindered the process. Notably, capital budgets had been cut by 85%.
He added that Arizona had cut funding to public schools more than other states, causing schools to be the slowest in restoring funding, but eventually, initiatives could be taken again in 2015, 2019 and finally in 2021, where capital funding was brought full circle after budgets were restored to the previous 1997 format. But because of timing and the cuts, language arts curricula for seventh and eighth grades had not been changed in 20 years. Now, the district wants to prioritize selecting curricula that will benefit both teachers and students.
“If you think about all the different levels that we have in our district, we have emergency substitutes, we have long-term substitutes, we have emergency certified teachers, we have first-year teachers and we have experienced teachers right there,” said Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Duane Sheppard. “So we have five different levels of teachers that we need to find a curriculum that all of them could use and use their experience levels either to jump right in and be able to follow lesson plans or if you’re an experienced teacher, to take that material and enhance and use all the ancillary materials that go along with it.”
Sheppard shared that teachers in the district wanted a systemic approach to English Language Arts. After having seen it accomplished for grades kindergarten through sixth, they wanted the same for seventh and eighth grades and subsequently, plenty of discussions were had over the last several years about teachers’ wants and needs.
“... so we have the same curriculum at all five schools, the same materials that teachers can be working with and that just really helps us to march together if you think about that,” Sheppard said. “We need to be able to march together for a much more effective, efficient curriculum … and our last point is our ELA achievement scores: we need some support here and we need a curriculum that can help our students master the ELA standards for the state of Arizona and right now we lack curriculum, new standards, new tests. We need a curriculum to really help us focus in on those standards.”
More details were shared on the process for selecting a curriculum, but the actual recommendation to the board will most likely be made and discussed during the next board meeting on Aug. 9. Until then, the district may conduct a survey at middle school open houses to hear input from parents.
No action was taken on the question of curriculum as it was only an informational item. After, the board unanimously approved the consent agenda which consists of items of a routine nature that typically don’t require deliberation. Finally, it approved the proposed and adopted budget for the 2022-2023 school year as presented in the public hearing.
The meeting is viewable at tinyurl.com/3kevnbay on the district’s YouTube channel.