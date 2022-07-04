The Yuma School District One governing board convened for a public hearing and special meeting on June 28. The meeting is viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=459kDFld36k on the district’s YouTube channel. Here’s a look at what happened:
PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED 2022-2023 BUDGET
A public hearing was held before the regular meeting to review the budget proposal for the 2022-2023 school year. Chief Financial Officer Denis Ponder explained that there were five main areas to go over for the budget: legislative updates, average daily membership (ADM), Group B student numbers, maintenance and operations and district additional assistance (DAA).
For legislative changes, Ponder outlined four changes:
- The base level amount increased to $4,775.27 but the separate 1.25% increase for teacher compensation was repealed. Ponder notes the changes “net out a little bit.”
- There was an 11.4% increase to district additional assistance (DAA). This results in $502.33 per student.
- There were two adjustments to Group B students, which are special student categories that receive additional weighting for funding purposes. The first adjustment is a new free reduced price lunch (FRPL) weight, which multiplies the number of qualifying students by 0.018. Different special education needs also have a weight that increased from 0.093 to 0.292.
- The Classroom Site Fund decreased to $708 per weighted pupil.
Regarding the classroom site fund decrease, Ponder feels that it won’t have a negative impact.
“We have some money and carry forward so I don’t think that’s going to impact what we offer our teachers from a classroom site perspective,” he said.
For ADM, the expected number is about 8,122. Ponder explained that the budget based its number on flat enrollment rather than a presumption that enrollment would increase.
“If we do get more kids, we still capture that money,” he said. “It doesn’t hurt us in any way so we wanted to be conservative and safe on the proposal piece and then we’ll know a lot [on] day one, day five, day 10 whether or not we match up well to this number or if we’re going to be higher, lower. We’ll have a really good picture you know in those first 10 days of school, but we always like to budget our revenue very conservatively and then our expenditures a little bit on the high end to make sure that we don’t get any surprises throughout the year.”
With the Group B weights included, Ponder showed a total add-on student count of about 8,386. The main change in the proposal is adding gifted students for the coming year that were not captured this current year. Consequently, the district will get the money for these students from the state next year.
For the maintenance and operations budget, Ponder reported nearly $59 million in new money as well as nearly $10 million in carry forward from the current year. These changes and more – such as a move of $908,000 from DAA – will result in a maintenance and operations budget of $69,684,045, an increase of $3.6 million from the previous fiscal year.
For DAA, the budget remains the same from the previous year at $4,443,645. Ponder had moved the $908,000 from this portion to maintenance and operations so that the district will be able to respond to potential minimum wage changes.
“From a capital perspective, we have a million dollars that’s encumbered right now for technology that we didn’t use because ESSER paid for it, so the carry forward is actually going to be higher than that $1.2 million,” Ponder said. “We’ll have some money because we do have some buses that need to get looked at and we need to invest in some refresh of our buses plus we want to build a little carry forward right now when we do have to start paying for that technology refresh out of our budget. We’ve got some cushion in there to be able to handle that since ESSER won’t be able to do it after next year.”
In total, the district has budgeted to expend $69,684,045 for maintenance and operations and $4,443,645 for the unrestricted capital fund.
SPECIAL MEETING
The consent agenda was unanimously approved by the governing board. The agenda consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation.
The meeting then consisted of just two action items. Both were passed unanimously. The board voted to approve the proposed budget for 2022-2023 as presented by Ponder prior to the meeting. It also voted to approve compensation salary increases. Because of increased funding from the state as Ponder stated in the meeting, the district has increased teacher salaries by a total of 8% and exempt employee salaries by a total of 6%. In addition, a new certified placement schedule for the coming school year has been created with these changes.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.