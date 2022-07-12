Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding a public hearing and special meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W 6th St. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
The meeting will begin with a public hearing to review and allow comments for the 2022-2023 school year budget. Immediately after, the special meeting will commence.
This special meeting will include a consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, and a presentation on the seventh and eighth grade language arts curriculum adoption process.
Finally, the action item of note for this will be to approve the proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St, and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.
