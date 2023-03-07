As the result of a governing board special meeting in February, employees at Yuma School District One will see a salary increase of 8% effective July 1, 2023.
According to the district’s report, the raise brings the overall increase of teacher salaries at District One to more than 40% since 2018.
The increase was part of a compensation and benefits recommendation for the 2023 – 2024 school year that the governing board voted to approve. The plan included an increase in teacher salary as well as an increase in bus driver hourly wages and the addition of benefits to several support positions.
“With a culture of community and teamwork, encouraging employees to share feedback and make recommendations is a valued process,” wrote the district, sharing about the recommendation process. “Using the feedback from fellow staff, the district makes a recommendation to the Governing Board. After careful consideration of all information, the District One Governing Board approved the 2023 – 2024 Compensation Packet. District One continues to prioritize and value staff for their hard work and dedication to student success.”
During discussion at the special meeting, board members and administration spoke to a priority for dollar allocation to the classroom.
“Unlike the old days, we don’t set our tax rates,” Superintendent James Sheldahl said. “We receive revenue that’s allocated to us legislatively so we’re going to get the same amount of taxpayer money regardless. The question is how do we structure our use of that taxpayer money and we believe that as much as we can put towards people and personnel, that’s going to allow us to have higher quality staff and it’s also going to help those folks have a little extra money to go out and spend it in the community and raise their standard of living a little bit.”
Although conversation had focused on more than just the salary increase, the discussion generally returned to district priorities concerning employees.
“If we look at our overall dollars in the classroom versus administrative costs in our district, I think we’re showing that our priorities are in dollars in the classroom, dollars in the campuses and in the buildings where the kids are,” said Faith Klostreich, governing board president. “If you look at those big charts, you know you could look at someone’s salary and say, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of money,’ but if you look at how many administrators we have versus Peoria or versus some other school districts educating similar (amounts of) kids, our admin costs are much lower.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.