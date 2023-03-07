As the result of a governing board special meeting in February, employees at Yuma School District One will see a salary increase of 8% effective July 1, 2023.

According to the district’s report, the raise brings the overall increase of teacher salaries at District One to more than 40% since 2018.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you