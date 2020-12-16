Yuma School District One will resume the current school year in a remote learning format when students return from winter break Jan. 4, the district governing board determined Monday.
Yuma Union High School District – one of District One’s sister districts within the city limits – made the same decision last week during a governing board meeting. YUHSD’s spring semester begins Jan. 6. Crane School District is slated to hold a special board meeting Dec. 29 at 9 a.m. to determine whether students will return to in-person learning Jan. 4 or continue learning remotely.
According to Superintendent James Sheldahl, District One has “formally adopted” the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) county-level benchmarks for community transmission of COVID-19, viewable at www.azdhs.gov. Yuma County’s increase in positive COVID-19 cases tracked by the benchmarks prompted the district to revert to remote learning Nov. 30.
Until the numbers improve and stabilize, Sheldahl said the district will continue learning in this format.
“All the benchmarks currently are trending in the wrong direction,” he said. “I think it’d be overly optimistic to think that they’re, over the next few weeks, going to trend downwards significantly in order to start (the spring semester) in a hybrid model.”
For the duration of remote learning, on-site support services will be provided to students in need of them. Majority of district staff, with the exception of those needing special accommodations, will report to work on their respective campuses, according to Sheldahl.
The benchmarks track the (1) the number of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, (2) the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases and (3) the percentage of hospitalizations for COVID-like illness. While the first two benchmarks are county-specific, the third compiles data from Arizona’s western region, merging Yuma County’s statistics with La Paz and Mohave counties.
Because the third benchmark is not a “true county-level data point” and stands as a “lagging indicator” updating several days behind the updates for percent positivity and cases per 100,000 residents, the governing board modified its practice to follow the first two benchmarks, which appear to be clearer indicators of the local COVID-19 situation.
According to Sheldahl, the area’s hospitalization rates are likely to trend in the same direction as positive cases by default.
“When we saw the uptick in cases and percent positivity, it was a couple weeks later that the hospitalization rates started to come up,” he said. “So there’s a chance that’s going to be the same thing coming down.”
Sheldahl added that he’s “very optimistic, maybe more optimistic than a lot of people, that things are going to continue to improve as the semester goes along. If we can make sure that we have good measures to take each step, we can put ourselves in a position where we can take forward steps the entire time and not have to take steps back.”
COMMITTED TO TRANSPARENCY
Earlier in Monday’s meeting, Sheldahl noted that District One was recognized by the Department of Education as one among 50 public school districts who practiced transparency in reporting data such as remote learning plans.
The governing board affirmed that its decision-making is guided by scientific data points above personal opinion.
“Our board’s decisions to use data-based decision-making has carried a lot of weight with our faculty and staff,” Sheldahl said. “It’s really helped make our faculty and staff feel like they know what to expect...and that really helps with working conditions and morale.”
The board vowed to continue its commitment to transparency, maintaining open communication with district stakeholders and affording learning options that are both safe and cohesive when the district is able to return to some form of in-person learning.
“The challenge of pushing the envelope can be that you move too quickly and have to pull back, and that creates a disruption for everybody,” said Sheldahl. “Or, you have to pull back with one school or another school – that’s a disruption, too. For a parent to get a call on a Friday or Saturday and find out that they’re going to need to find a place for their kid on Monday because their school’s had an outbreak – that’s disruptive as well.”
Updates on learning modalities and other district news are communicated to parents, guardians and other stakeholders via email as well as www.yuma.org and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.