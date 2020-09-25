Yuma School District One announced Thursday that it plans to reopen schools for in-person, hybrid learning on Oct. 1.
The Yuma School District One Governing Board previously decided it would use the benchmarks set by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) to determine when it is safe to reopen schools for in-person, hybrid learning.
ADHS announced Yuma County met all three recommended benchmarks for two consecutive weeks, indicating that Yuma County is in a safe position to begin in-person, hybrid learning, District One said.
“I am grateful for our Governing Board, which chose a data driven approach to returning to school and stayed the course. Their consistent support for students and staff is truly commendable,” said District One Superintendent James Sheldahl in a press release.
While the hybrid model begins Oct. 1, parents still have the choice to send their child to school, or remain learning remotely at home.
The district notes that teachers will continue using the same programs and schedules to maintain consistency among students in the classroom and those learning remotely.
Families that choose the hybrid model will have two days of in-person instruction with three days of remote learning at home.
Schools will also continue to maintain the monitored on-site learning spaces (MORLS) for students who need a safe space to learn during the three days of remote learning.
For in-class instruction days, students will be grouped into two cohorts, which will attend in-person learning on different days to help ensure small class sizes and physical distancing.
In an update sent to parents, students whose last name begins with A-L will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, while those whose last names begin with M-Z will attend in-person classes in Cohort B on Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays will be remote learning days.
In an update to parents, District One notes that if parents would like to change their child’s assigned cohort, to contact the school.
“District One staff has worked tirelessly to prepare for the safe return of students and have implemented thorough health and safety measures. These measures are included in the comprehensive Return to Learning Guide that was previously distributed to all families and is accessible on our website at https://www.yuma.org/Return-to-Learning,” the district noted in a press release.
In an update to parents, the district reminded everyone to continue practicing the 4-Ws:
• When sick, stay home
• Walk 6-feet away
• Wear a face covering
• Wash hands
According to its website, District One notes it has done extensive research to ensure that new routines and precautions are in place for in-person learning, including purchasing new sanitizing equipment and installing touchless hand sanitizing stations at strategic locations throughout its campuses.
The district’s guide also notes that students and staff will wear cloth face coverings on buses, in hallways, common areas, and when social distancing is not feasible, including in classrooms, to the extent it is developmentally appropriate.
To learn more, visit www.yuma.org.