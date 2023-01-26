On the heels of previous board president Barbara Foote’s retirement in December, Yuma School District One’s governing board has elected a new board president, Faith Klostreich, and welcomed a new board member, Anthony Gier.

“I’ve always felt like I’ve been called to serve,” Klostreich said. “My dad was on my local school board growing up for 18 years; 12 of those he served as president so it’s in our blood, I guess. And I feel like I’ve just been on that pathway. I did not have aspirations, I didn’t petition or say, ‘Hey, I should be president.’ But when suggested by a fellow board member, I said, ‘Sure, I would be honored to serve in that capacity.’”

