On the heels of previous board president Barbara Foote’s retirement in December, Yuma School District One’s governing board has elected a new board president, Faith Klostreich, and welcomed a new board member, Anthony Gier.
“I’ve always felt like I’ve been called to serve,” Klostreich said. “My dad was on my local school board growing up for 18 years; 12 of those he served as president so it’s in our blood, I guess. And I feel like I’ve just been on that pathway. I did not have aspirations, I didn’t petition or say, ‘Hey, I should be president.’ But when suggested by a fellow board member, I said, ‘Sure, I would be honored to serve in that capacity.’”
Klostreich has been a board member since 2020, in the middle of the pandemic. Her background in education has included serving as a teacher, a coach, an assistant principal and even a building principal at Yuma High School.
Eventually, she retired but “I felt like I have more to offer and I have all this knowledge about education as a foundation, what else can I do with it?” she said. “So I volunteer, I’m a docent, an interpretive guide at the Colorado River State Historic Park. I give tours every week. It’s educational, I get to talk, meet new people but I still felt like, ‘I know this stuff, how can I use it?’
“And the opportunity when there was a opening on the board came up and I thought, ‘This is how I can continue to serve.’ I have granddaughters in the district so I want to make sure that they’re in a great district, how can I do that? I’m not going to go back in the classroom, I’m not going to be a building principal. So I wanted to serve on the board to say, ‘I know a little bit. Let me take what I know and maybe leverage that to continue to build on the success of District One.’”
Klostreich added that tough decisions had already been made for District One’s mitigation plan so when she jumped in, she felt like it was smooth sailing. She still considered it a tough time to serve then but she wanted to commit, stating that “I’m going to serve because it’s what’s important in my life and for my family.”
And now, as she sees it, she’ll be serving in a slightly elevated capacity.
“I was a coach besides being a teacher and I guess a good analogy, is we’re a five-person team,” she said. “You can’t ever do anything as a board member by yourself. You cannot be a lone wolf because it takes five people on the board to share decisions and to make motions. And you really need a quorum, which is three out of five.
“But I’ve been a member of that team for the last two years and now I just feel like I’m team captain. So it’s just the opportunity to make sure that we follow parliamentary procedure and Robert’s Rules of Order and help the superintendent set the agenda and kind of be a liaison between the board and the district office. But I’m still a member and I feel like I’m just like the captain of the team.”
Klostreich explained that getting to be board president isn’t a “forever thing” either. It’s a year-long commitment that gets revisited each January per board policy. If someone else wants an opportunity, the chance is there. If the board feels the president has been doing well and should continue another year, the chance is also there.
Going forward for this year, she doesn’t have any particular agendas or programs to push but she wants to ensure the wellbeing of the district.
“My goal is just to continue to support our staff so that they can keep our kids safe and help our kids learn,” she said. “So it’s about learning and if our teachers are supported and they have the tools that they need – and all staff, you know? Whether it’s we need more bus drivers or whether it’s a paraprofessional in the classroom, but just making sure the adults have what they need to make sure our students feel safe so that they can learn.
“Because if you feel safe and you feel a connection to the adults around you, you’re going to do better than if you don’t have that connection with a caring adult. I want to make sure that everybody has what they need to do what they need to do.”
When asked about what she’s most excited about, Klostreich stated she doesn’t have just one thing in particular. Instead, she’s excited about all the presentations made during governing board meetings.
“Whenever we have a department present, that’s what I’m gonna get excited about,” she continued. “The next day, I’m telling people, ‘Oh, did you know?’ Or if it’s food service or if it’s technology department: When our departments share what’s great and good and going on in their departments, that’s what I’m excited about. We have so many good things going on. There’s never just one thing that I want to highlight. I just think there are lots of people doing lots of good things in lots of pockets all over the district and hopefully we can continue to highlight what’s going on.”
District One’s new governing board member, Anthony Gier, similarly shares Klostreich’s excitement for good things happening in the district and is glad to serve.
“For one, I am very proud to be apart of Yuma School District One because there are a lot of good things happening in this district,” he said. “Also, I am excited about being part of a fantastic group of people that is highly committed to educating our students. The staff has been most welcoming and Superintendent Jamie Sheldahl and Chief Financial Officer Denis Ponder have been very helpful in familiarizing me with what’s going on in the district.”
Becoming more familiar with the district is a standard part of serving in a governing capacity, but Gier is no stranger to education. He’s currently a business and economics professor at Arizona Western College and is a first-generation college graduate with Master’s degrees in Business Administration (MBA), Educational Administration and Human Resource Management. He also has past experience as a realtor.
“What inspired me to join the governing board is my passion for education and drive to make certain that young people get an education that will prepare them well for their futures,” he elaborated. “This means that students are challenged academically and learn how to read, write and do math. I also want to ensure that the district is being run in a way that reflects the values of the community and puts the well-being of students first. In addition, I want to make certain that tax dollars are being used in a responsible manner.”
In his time as a board member, he hopes to accomplish finding ways to improve student achievement in all areas – especially in reading, writing and math.
“Something I am passionate about is students learning multiplication facts in the early grades,” he said. “I would like to have an actual program for this that includes measuring students’ mastery.”
Gier describes himself as a big advocate for district transparency and public involvement. Because of this, he encourages and invites “members of the public to come to the board meetings to see what is going on in their district.”
And that encouragement is one that the board president Klostreich echoes.
“A school board is nonpartisan; we don’t get elected with whatever political party we may ascribe to or maybe not at all,” Klostreich said. “I don’t know and I don’t ask my fellow board members because the important thing is that we all care about every kid in our community. Every family not one constituent group, not one small piece, but all of our kids so that there’s equity across the district. We care about everyone and we care about all of our families.
“So I would say if you have an issue, if you are interested about your child or your child’s school or some department you have a concern about, please reach out by emailing us; that is a great way to do it because you have time to get your thoughts down. Give us a call, call the district office, visit your child’s school, go to open houses, come to a board meeting, speak at call to the public.”
She stated that the most important thing would be to participate in public hearings.
“The most important thing is we have public hearings all the time; whether it’s a curriculum issue or it’s a budgetary type thing,” she said. “And we don’t often hear from our public in those areas. I think, really, if people want to get involved or they want to be heard, oh my goodness, I would strongly encourage them to speak up and let your voice be heard because we do work for our school community and we need to know what our public thinks.”
To learn more about the governing board, visit https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.