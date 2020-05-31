Beginning June 1, Yuma School District One’s child nutrition department will offer daily grab-and-go meals during summer break. Between 10 a.m. and noon Mondays through Fridays, students age 18 and younger can pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the following day at no cost.
Rather than distributing meals through the current drive-thru method, these meals will be available for pick-up inside the cafeterias of Carver, McGraw, O.C. Johnson, Palmcroft and Rolle Elementary, Castle Dome Middle and Fourth Avenue Junior High schools.
“We will convert from the drive-thru process so our staff isn’t outside in the heat during the summer months,” said Christine McCoy, district communications and community relations coordinator. “However, we require social distancing in the cafeteria and all individuals are required to wear a mask.”
The district asks individuals to maintain a 6-foot social distance from one another when inside the cafeteria and that all meals be taken home to enjoy. None of the food items are to be consumed on site.
The district’s summer meals program will continue through July 24.