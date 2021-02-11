Yuma School District One and Yuma Union High School District will each hold a special governing board meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss the possibility of returning to in-person instruction.
Currently, both districts remain in a remote learning format with on-site support services. YUHSD reverted to the modality Nov. 23 and District One, Nov. 30, following an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Yuma County.
According to YUHSD’s meeting agenda posted to www.yumaunion.org, YUHSD is eyeing a March 1 return; District One has not yet released a target date, but said its principals and staff will present COVID-related information during Thursday’s meeting.
While both meetings are closed to in-person attendance in order to promote social distancing, they will be live streamed via the districts’ respective YouTube platforms, www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.youtube.com/YUHSD.