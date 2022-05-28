When Lisa Thrower graduated from college and moved back to Yuma, she only pictured herself living here for a short time. Visions of the future suggested moving to a big city and changing the world, but what she hadn’t expected to find was a passion for working with kids and a sense of belonging when she started working for Yuma School District One, where she also went to school growing up.
Fast forward 22 years of service at District One and after spending nearly seven of those years as the district’s child nutrition director, Thrower’s work is being recognized by the School Nutrition Association (SNA). The national nonprofit organization has named her the West Regional Director of the Year for 2022.
Per a press release from SNA, the award recognizes “the extraordinary contributions of school nutrition directors who manage effective school meal programs providing healthy, appetizing meals to students.” Thrower was announced as the Regional Director of the Year during a School Lunch Hero Day online awards ceremony May 2.
“I actually was in shock when I first heard the good news,” Thrower said. “My first thought was to wonder who would nominate me for this prestigious award. It really caught me off guard.”
But she soon found out the people who nominated her were none other than the child nutrition staff at District One, who share her goal to make sure students and staff are taken care of on campus. As their director, she hopes to keep the department moving in a positive direction.
“I want our staff to enjoy coming to work every day and know that they are making a difference in their community,” Thrower said. “Many people don’t understand the role that a school nutrition professional has on school campuses across the country. There are so many of us that continue to push forward because we know we are a part of something bigger than just nourishing students with tasty meals. We are usually the first adult that students see on campus every morning when they stop by for breakfast before school begins. It’s nice to start their day off with something that will keep their bodies going throughout the day.”
Moreover, Thrower has been very involved as a director. She’s been a member of the District One COVID Task Force, helping develop critical plans for managing COVID in the classroom and mealtime operations. She’s also been active in maintaining communications between departments and leading breakout sessions for professional development days.
The SNA described Thrower as constantly thinking about students and ways to improve the school meal program. She’s implemented student menu testing at several schools as a way to get direct feedback on current and potential new menu offerings. And in the winter months, she oversaw a hot chocolate promotion to introduce students to breakfast menus, resulting in an increase in breakfast participation.
Every year, Thrower also volunteers her time to be part of the local “Back to School Rodeo” event. She represents the child nutrition program at District One in a booth where she lets parents and students know what to expect when eating in the cafeteria.
She’s also proud to have been the president of the SNA of Arizona in 2018, and served in various elected positions in the Yuma Chapter of the SNA while also working with student councils to learn what students really think of food and beverage offerings. Thrower also sponsors college dietetic interns, who need to get hours in food service in order to graduate and become registered dietitians. And one final source of pride for Thrower? The department supports the Arizona@Work project that sponsors potential employees looking for local work but have issues gaining employment.
“I have always been the kind of person that likes to be involved,” Thrower said. “My mom would always tell me the more I had on my plate as a child, the harder I worked to accomplish my goals. Throughout the years I’ve enjoyed doing things that will benefit the Yuma community and most importantly our students and their families in Yuma School District One.”
“Leading by example is a skill,” said SNA President Beth Wallace. “And Lisa Thrower’s leadership and communication skills have proven to be effective, earning her the respect of her staff and school administration.”
For Thrower, leading means wearing different hats, but she’s found the best approach is communicating her vision with her staff.
“If they don’t see where they fit into the puzzle, it is hard for them to want to buy into the process,” she said. “I always try to be empathetic and think about how I would feel in the same situation. I make decisions based on rules, regulations and policy, but I know that things can change in the blink of an eye … I take a very realistic approach to making sure that our department is represented well in our district. Our child nutrition staff are very loyal employees that work hard on the daily to make sure our students and staff are taken care of on campus. This award definitely shows that they too are doing their part to help make our department shine.”
In addition to the recognition shown at the online awards ceremony held on May 2, Thrower’s accomplishments will also be highlighted in a special publication and promoted in the SNA’s annual School Lunch Hero Day social media campaign. To learn more, visit Facebook.com/TrayTalk and TrayTalk.org.
