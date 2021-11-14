The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its November meeting Monday evening and streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://bit.ly/3Db0GtK on the district’s YouTube channel. Here’s a look at what happened.
RECOGNITION
The district’s High Five program acknowledges employees who demonstrate the district’s values of professionalism, positive attitudes, “sees it, owns it, solves it, does it,” demonstrating district pride and going above and beyond. For the month of October, District One acknowledged teacher Alma Solis from Roosevelt Elementary, teacher Sarah Carey from Fourth Ave Jr High School, teacher Blanca Villegas from Gila Vista Jr High School, Assistant Principal Nicole Alonzo from Woodard Jr High School and teacher Roxanne Ramos from Ron Watson Middle School.
DONATIONS
Superintendent James Sheldahl noted that the donation list was shorter this past month but that the total was still significant. O.C. Johnson Elementary received the two largest donations from dd’s DISCOUNTS for books valued at $3,985.21 and science goggles from the Yuma Safe House valued at $2,305. In total, District One received $9,966.72 in donations for the month of October.
ENROLLMENT AND FINANCIAL TRENDS
The 60th day enrollment report shows an increase of 305 students from the previous fiscal year, stated Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela. Because of this, the annual daily membership (ADM) now exceeds budget projections. Valenzuela noted that next month a budget revision that reflects the new ADM will be brought to the board.
Valenzuela reported that the district has spent 25% of its maintenance and operations budget to date as well as 38% of its capital funding. Previously, capital funding was at 40%. The negative expenditure was due to a credit received from a Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) bus purchase.
CONSENT AGENDA
The consent agenda, which consists of routine items that typically do not require discussion, was unanimously approved by the board. The consent agenda included items such as approval of various human resource items, school activity calendars, competitive grants, out-of-state travel and job updates.
SEX EDUCATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Duane Sheppard reported that new legislation from Arizona requires a committee to recommend any sex education to be approved by the governing board. Two hearings will be held–the first of which was this meeting and will continue on Dec. 13–with final approval on Jan. 10.
Sheppard explained that the governing board were introduced to the three programs offered by the Yuma Count Public Health Services District: Wyman’s Teen Outreach Program (TOP), Making a Difference and Positive Potential.
The governing board unanimously voted to authorize Sheppard’s proposed committee which will be led by himself and include two parents from each of the district’s middle schools where the curriculum will be taught, a principal, an assistant principal and teachers.
EMPLOYMENT CONTRACT FOR SUPERINTENDENT SHELDAHL
The governing board unanimously approved the employment contract that will maintain James Sheldahl as superintendent for the district for another three years. The contract is effective July 1, 2022. After approval, Sheldahl said, “Thank you,” which garnered laughter and cheers from those gathered.
The board’s next meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 pm.
