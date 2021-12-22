District One says “‘tis the season for giving,” a message its students have certainly embraced.
Yuma School District One announced that over 3,100 items have been collected for donation by the district this holiday season. Students at Desert Mesa, Dorothy Hall, Mary A. Otondo, Palmcroft, Pecan Grove and Sunrise Elementary Schools coordinated donation drives to collect blankets, socks, jackets, pet supplies and more.
While each school focused on different needs, plenty of donations were made to the Crossroads Mission. One school, Dorothy Hall, collected pet food and supplies for the Humane Society of Yuma.
Another especially notable act of giving included one of the schools raising monetary donations for one of its families that experienced a major loss just before the holidays.
District One’s press release shared that the donations came from local residents and organizations, stating that their generosity teaches students the importance of supporting one’s community and those in need.
“By initiating these donation drives, students get to experience the joy that comes with giving back,” wrote the district. “District One is proud of our students for helping others in need, taking pride in their community and inspiring fellow students and families to give as well.”
