Campus safety and security are chief priorities in the design and construction of Somerton High School, as the Yuma Union High School District governing board indicated in a work session Wednesday evening.
“I want to call attention to how pleased I am and how fortunate we are to be at this place in construction where you actually see safety and security on an agenda before a building is built,” said YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson. “It always seems like it’s an afterthought and safety and security, as important as everybody says it is, is always the most expensive. There is no additional funding for extra safety and security, and to retrofit is almost an impossible task.”
Led by senior architect Carmen Wyckoff with DLR Group, the project has a Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) approach when it comes to security.
“It’s thinking about a few moves we can do as architects that can help Mr. Arvizo and you down the line in your safety and security approach,” Wyckoff told the governing board.
Part of the site’s master plan currently, these moves include incorporating good sight lines, the ability to supervise students across the 50-acre campus and adult-occupied areas throughout the buildings, as well as interior and exterior lighting, windows and visibility.
According to the high school’s planning principal Lucky Arvizo, the plan has been intentionally designed to include multiple “adult spaces,” which would be occupied by school staff and spread to all corners of the campus as well as fill some of the areas in between. Arvizo noted that these spaces are in addition to classrooms.
“Overall, the sight lines and the way (the plan) is designed is advantageous from that standpoint to keep our students and our staff safe,” he said.
In terms of access control between the front office/lobby area and the rest of the school, the design plan offers three options – an open lobby, a secure vestibule in which the lobby is open while the doors leading into campus remains locked until the front desk attendant presses a buzzer, and a bullet-resistant “bank teller” window separating office personnel from the public. In the latter scenario, the doors leading into the rest of the campus would also be controlled by a buzzer.
On the exterior, the district has the choice of a fully fenced-in site, high gates between buildings or low gates between buildings.
OPPORTUNITIES FOR COLLABORATION A PRIORITY AMONG STUDENTS
To gather input from key stakeholders in the new high school, Wyckoff and her team hosted a full day of virtual interaction with Kofa High School students who reside in Somerton as well as teachers in the school’s building No. 4, which was designed by DLR Group a few years ago, to determine which features were “working” and which were not.
One of the key takeaways Wyckoff and her team found was that students preferred more collaborative space to work together on projects rather than working individually.
“This is the first year students have said, ‘We don’t want individualized learning anymore – I want group learning,’” Wyckoff said. “I think that was very much a reaction to the last six months; they’re craving just being with each other. It’s really heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time.”
According to Wyckoff, students indicated that they’d rather have more innovative classrooms versus a traditional classroom with standard desks in which they have a hard time staying focused and engaged with the subject matter. Students said they prefer the ability to move around in an open classroom as opposed to being sedentary and “closed-in” in a traditional classroom layout.
“They want something a little more innovative, but they don’t want to totally lose what school is,” said Wyckoff.
The campus’ blueprints include administrative and student services offices; an auditorium; a library; four “small learning communities” housing general as well as career and technical education (CTE) classrooms; special education, art, music and drama departments; a competition gymnasium adjoining an athletics department housing a weight room and auxiliary gym; and cafeteria, kitchen and outdoor courtyard/dining area.
The plan also includes two parking lots – one on the north side of campus for staff and visitors and one on the south side of campus for students.
Ryan Schmid, an engineer with Arcadis, noted that the execution of the full plan is contingent upon the amount of funding allocated by the state legislature following the Arizona School Facilities Board (SFB)’s recommendation Dec. 9.
“We may be looking 10 or 15 years down the road here,” he said. “We’ll know more when we get the SFB’s word on funding, of how much we can actually build.”
The Somerton High School design plan and presentation can be viewed at www.youtube.com/YUHSD in the video entitled “YUHSD Governing Board Work Session and Special Meeting (Nov. 18).”